Martin scored twice on five shots in WHL Spokane's 4-0 win over Seattle on Friday.

Martin's surge in February ended when the calendar flipped to March -- he had logged just two points over the previous games. The Jets prospect has made a decent impression with his recent play, though he's still at a relatively modest 24 goals and 51 points through 61 appearances this season. Spokane is likely to make the WHL playoffs but probably won't go on a run, so the 18-year-old likely has just a few more weeks to add to his numbers.