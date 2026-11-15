Skinner gave up three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Nico Daws to begin the second period of Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago.

Winnipeg actually found itself down 4-0 late in the second period before staging a remarkable road comeback, sparing Skinner a loss on his ledger and keeping his four-game win streak intact. The 28-year-old netminder is having a rough November despite his 4-1-0 record in six outings, stumbling to a 4.12 GAA and .843 save percentage that could open the door for Daws, or even Clay Stevenson, to get more work in the crease.