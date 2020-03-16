Play

Jonas Hiller: Calls it a career

Hiller announced his retirement Monday.

Hiller logged nine seasons in the NHL split between the Ducks and Flames before returning to his native Switzerland for the final four years of his playing career. The 38-year-old netminder will retire having posted a 197-149-37 record while registering a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage in 404 career NHL appearances.

