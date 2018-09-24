Julius Nattinen: Waived unconditionally
Nattinen has been placed on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Nattinen reportedly didn't want to report to AHL San Diego, instead preferring to return to his native Finland for the upcoming season. Considering the center managed a meager 12 points in 55 outings for the Gulls last year, he will likely have to put together a pretty impressive campaign overseas to convince another NHL club to give him a shot.
