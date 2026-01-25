Verhoeff scored a goal and added two assists in the University of North Dakota's 5-3 win over Arizona State University on Saturday.

Verhoeff, a 2026 draft-eligible defenseman, is up to six goals and 17 points through 22 outings. He's doing this as a 17-year-old freshman, and he also racked up four helpers in five games with Team Canada during the World Junior Championship. Verhoeff will likely be an early first-rounder in June, giving a big boost to the blue line of whichever team selects him.