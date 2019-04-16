Kevin Klein: Announces retirement
Klein will hang up his skates after playing in Switzerland the past two season.
Klein briefly retired in July of 2017, but was lured back onto the ice by ZSC Lions. The blueliner played in 627 NHL over 12 years with the Predators and Rangers and racked up 38 goals, 116 assists and 10 game-winning goals. The 34-year-old -- who was drafted by Nashville with the 37th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft -- added another 19 points in 73 playoffs contests as well.
