Talbot allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Talbot was solid for the most part Tuesday, blanking Calgary in the first period before surrendering a pair of goals within a minute in the second. Yegor Sharangovich would put the Flames ahead 3-2 with a tally in the third before Mikael Backlund added an empty-netter, sticking Talbot with the loss. The 36-year-old netminder had won consecutive outings prior to Tuesday's contest, allowing just two goals on 61 shots in that span. Overall, Talbot's now 16-14-5 with a .913 save percentage and 2.55 GAA this season.