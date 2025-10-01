Guttman landed on the waiver wire Wednesday.

Guttman last played in the NHL back in 2023-24 when he logged 27 games for the Blackhawks in which he generated four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old center playing the bulk of his games in the minors this year, though he could earn a call-up or two should the need arise.