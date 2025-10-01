Kings' Cole Guttman: Waived by team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guttman landed on the waiver wire Wednesday.
Guttman last played in the NHL back in 2023-24 when he logged 27 games for the Blackhawks in which he generated four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old center playing the bulk of his games in the minors this year, though he could earn a call-up or two should the need arise.
More News
-
Kings' Cole Guttman: Nabs two-year deal•
-
Blackhawks' Cole Guttman: Gets contract extension•
-
Blackhawks' Cole Guttman: Assigned to Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Cole Guttman: Contributes assist Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Cole Guttman: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Cole Guttman: Provides assist in win•