Kuemper gave up five goals on 16 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Kuemper exited the game after two periods, allowing Anton Forsberg to get some work. The 35-year-old Kuemper still looks a bit off after an upper-body injury -- in five starts since his return, he's allowed a total of 19 goals on 130 shots, going 2-2-1 in that span. Overall, Kuemper is now at a 12-8-7 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He's best avoided in fantasy until he can right the ship. The Kings play in Edmonton on Saturday, but it's not yet clear which goalie will get the nod for that contest.