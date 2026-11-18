Gustafsson tallied an empty-net goal, dished out an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over Boston.

Gustafsson wasted no time getting involved offensively following his three-game absence, as he helped out on Mats Zuccarello's goal in the opening period before later striking an empty-net goal to seal Tuesday's win. The 34-year-old Gustafsson now has two goals, eight points, a plus-1 rating, 13 shots on net and 12 blocked shots over 14 appearances this season. The 11-year NHL veteran has exceeded the 40-point mark just two times in his career, but he's currently on pace to challenge that mark once again and is skating on the Kings' top power-play unit.