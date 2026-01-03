Slukynsky posted an 18-save shutout in Western Michigan University's 4-0 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

This was Slukynsky's second shutout of the season, and the third of his collegiate career. He's gone 13-6-0 this season while playing for one of the top-ranked teams in the NCAA. He's part of a fairly crowded goalie pipeline for the Kings, though the team lacks an obvious long-term option at the position. Slukynsky was selected by Los Angeles 118th overall in 2023.