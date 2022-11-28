Wennberg scored a goal during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the host Ducks.

Wennberg found himself undefended at the side of the net by the Ducks' leaky defense Sunday. The 28-year-old center received a touch pass from Andre Burakovsky and tucked in his sixth tally this season, extending the Kraken's early advantage to 2-0. The marker was Wennberg's first in nine outings, developing from his lone shot. He added a plus-2 rating and two blocks against the Ducks, whose 31st-ranked defense entered Sunday yielding 4.19 goals per game.