Wennberg scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, went minus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Wennberg had a pair of power-play points in the first period, and he added an even strength assist late in the second. He's followed up a six-game point drought with two goals and two helpers in his last two contests. The 28-year-old center's four shots Tuesday marked a season high, as he prefers to play a pass-first game. He's at five tallies, seven helpers, 34 shots and a plus-1 rating through 22 appearances.