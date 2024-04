Rehkopf signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kraken on Sunday.

Rehkopf was a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward racked up 52 goals and 95 points through 60 games with OHL Kitchener this season. He'll likely report to Seattle's training camp before the start of the 2024-25 campaign and could make his NHL debut as early as next season.