Marchment left Thursday's practice session early due to an illness, Emerald City Hockey reports.

Although Marchment was unable to finish Thursday's practice session, it seems unlikely that his illness will impact his availability for the start of the regular season. Whether he'll be able to suit up in Friday's preseason game against Vancouver remains to be seen, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Marchment made 62 regular-season appearances with the Stars last year and recorded 22 goals, 25 assists, 79 hits and 53 PIM while averaging 15:20 of ice time.