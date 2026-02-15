Genoni stopped 29 of 38 shots on goal in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Genoni posted a strong first two periods before allowing a pair of goals in the third, which ultimately sent the game to overtime. However, the 38-year-old netminder would win the duel when Dean Kukan scored the game-winning goal for Switzerland. Genoni's overall play has helped set Switzerland up nicely for bracket play after the team's second-place finish in Group A. Across his Olympic appearances, he has a .949 save percentage and a 1.48 GAA, making him one of the hottest hands in net moving forward.