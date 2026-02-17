Genoni is slated to start for Switzerland against Italy in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Genoni has done well in this tournament, posting a 4-0 shutout victory over France on Thursday, and stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime win over Czechia on Sunday. Genoni is in a solid position to earn another victory Tuesday against an Italian squad that has been outscored 19-4 in this tournament. If Switzerland does win this match, then the Swiss squad will play in the quarterfinals against Finland on Wednesday.