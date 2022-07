Miftakhov was waived unconditionally for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miftakhov, who was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round of the 2020 Entry Draft, may have requested that his contract be terminated in order to continue his playing career back in his native Russia. The 22-year-old netminder spent most of the 2021-22 season in the minors, going 7-8-4 while posting a 3.03 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 22 appearances.