Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Closes out scoring Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Cirelli closed out the scoring for the Lightning with a backhander at the 15:51 mark of the final frame. It was his eighth goal of the season, but it might be the spark he needs to turn things around. Cirelli missed four games between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16 due to an upper-body injury, but he still has only three points (two goals, one assist) in six games in November. That's poor production for a top-six forward, let alone one that notched a career-high 59 points across 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
