Cirelli put up two assists in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Cirelli has two goals and three assists in four games since the calendar flipped to 2026. He has six shots, two hits, one block and a plus-five rating in that span. But Cirelli still struggles at the dot. He's 25-for-55 (45.5 percent) over his last four. Still, he's on pace to top 50 points this season, score more than 20 goals, and his plus-minus is already stellar at plus-24 in 39 games.