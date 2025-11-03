Cirelli scored a goal on his only shot to go with a plus-2 rating and two PIM during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Cirelli has notched points in three straight games and goals in back-to-back games after burying his seventh of the year Sunday. The 28-year-old has 11 points through 12 games this season, a near point-per-game pace. However, his seven goals have come on 35 percent marksmanship, so it would be fair to assume that might be an unsustainable rate throughout the full season.