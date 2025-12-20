Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Saturday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Cirelli was injured in the third period Thursday and did not return. He has nine goals and 19 points in 30 games this season. He should return to a top-six role against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
