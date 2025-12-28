Cirelli logged two assists, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Cirelli set up a Jake Guentzel shorthanded tally in the first period and a Nikita Kucherov empty-netter in the third. The 28-year-old Cirelli has a goal and three helpers over his last four contests as he continues to bounce back after a quiet first half of December. The two-way center is up to 22 points (three on the power play, two shorthanded) with 60 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 33 appearances in a top-six role this season.