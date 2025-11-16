Cirelli (upper body) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Cirelli will miss yet another game, his fourth in a row, while he battles an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 14 games with a plus-6 rating this season, a valuable part of the Lightning forward group. His status will likely continue to be up in the air going into Tuesday's game against the Devils.