default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cirelli (upper body) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Cirelli will miss yet another game, his fourth in a row, while he battles an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 14 games with a plus-6 rating this season, a valuable part of the Lightning forward group. His status will likely continue to be up in the air going into Tuesday's game against the Devils.

More News