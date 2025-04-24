Cirelli (undisclosed) will play against Florida in Game 2 on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Cirelli was regarded as a game-time decision after exiting Game 1 on Tuesday due to the injury. He had 27 goals and 59 points across 80 appearances during the regular season. Cirelli is projected to skate on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel versus the Panthers.