Cirelli (undisclosed) will play against Florida in Game 2 on Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Cirelli was regarded as a game-time decision after exiting Game 1 on Tuesday due to the injury. He had 27 goals and 59 points across 80 appearances during the regular season. Cirelli is projected to skate on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Can't finish contest•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores, assists vs. Detroit•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Collects assist•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Five points in last four games•