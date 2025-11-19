Cirelli had an assist and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

In his return to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury, Cirelli made a highlight-reel play by sending a no-look pass from the boards directly to Nikita Kucherov for the team's second goal. With the helper, the 28-year-old Cirelli has five assists, 12 points and 22 shots on goal through 15 games of work this season. After a career-best 59 points through 80 regular-season games a year ago, he's off to a solid start offensively in the top-line center role. However, he'll need to pick up the pace to match his career-best output. With the Lightning heating up as a team, Cirelli is in a solid spot in fantasy to remain on rosters across standard leagues.