Cirelli (undisclosed) was hurt in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Kings, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on the center's status after the contest, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cirelli was hurt on a hit by Kevin Fiala. The Lightning were already playing one short since Nikita Kucherov (illness) couldn't suit up, making the team eligible to dip into emergency recalls prior to Friday's roster freeze for the holiday break. Cirelli's status should be updated prior to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. He had an assist Thursday and is up to 19 points in 30 appearances.