Cirelli (upper body) won't play against Florida on Saturday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cirelli will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return in Sunday's matchup versus Vancouver. He has earned seven goals, 11 points, 21 shots on net and 11 blocked shots through 14 outings this season. The Lightning will also be without forwards Dominic James (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) and Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), which will give recent call-ups Jakob Pelletier, Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourin a chance to play against the Panthers.