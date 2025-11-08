Cirelli (upper body) won't play against Washington on Saturday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cirelli will miss at least one game after getting injured in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vegas. However, the Lightning hope to get him back for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers. He has amassed seven goals, 11 points, 21 shots on net and 11 blocked shots through 14 outings this season. Due to Cirelli's absence, Dominic James will center the second line versus the Capitals on Saturday.