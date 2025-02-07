Cernak scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Cernak netted his first goal of the season to end any threat of a Senators comeback. It was also the 100th point of his career, a milestone he reached in his 412th contest. He has two points over his last three contests, but the 27-year-old defenseman rarely puts up consistent offense. He's at 12 points, 41 shots on net, 100 hits, 64 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 47 appearances.