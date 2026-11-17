Cernak (upper body) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Washington, per NHL.com.

Cernak was sidelined for the Bolts' last two games due to his upper-body problem but seems close to making a return. The 29-year-old defenseman has yet to score a goal in 17 games this season, though that shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering his career-high is five. Still, Cernak should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold and offers decent category coverage in banger formats.