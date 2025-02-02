Cernak notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was Cernak's first point over four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old defenseman has been back in his usual second-pairing role, though his playing style rarely leads to much offense. He has 11 helpers, 38 shots on net, 96 hits, 62 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 45 appearances this season. Staying healthy remains tricky for Cernak at times, but he's on pace to challenge his career high of 18 points from the 2020-21 campaign.