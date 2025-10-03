default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cernak (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Cernak was in and out of the game a couple of times after taking some knocks. There was no update on his status after the contest, but it's possible the Lightning are just taking the proper precautions to have him healthy for the start of the regular season next Thursday versus the Senators.

More News