Cernak (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

The Lightning announced Monday that Cernak was considered week-to-week due to an undisclosed injury, so his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. Declan Carlile and Steve Santini will likely operate on the third defensive pairing in Cernak's absence, while Maxim Groshev was called up from AHL Syracuse on Monday to provide additional depth.