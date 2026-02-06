Cernak scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Cernak scored for the first time since April 28, 2025, which was a playoff game versus the Panthers. This was his first regular-season tally since Feb. 27, 2025 against the Flames. The 28-year-old defenseman has had a tough year on offense with seven points, 32 shots on net, 73 hits, 67 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 36 appearances.