Cernak (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus Utah.
Cernak left Tuesday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh due to the injury, but it seems he won't miss a full game. He has three goals, 20 points, 35 PIM and 148 hits across 65 outings in 2024-25.
