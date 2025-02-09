Cernak scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Cernak waffled a shot from the point at 2:56 of the first that forced Alex Lyon from the game -- the goalie had allowed two goals on just three shots. The three points tied his NHL career high. "You don't see a lot of offense from me, so that was exciting," said Cernak after the game. "I just try to get the puck to our forwards and let them make magic." The 27-year-old stay-at-home defender has just two goals and 15 points in 48 games this season. Both goals and three assists have come in Cernak's last four games. It's a nice run, but it's not sustainable enough to make him valuable in fantasy arenas.