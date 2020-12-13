Goncalves agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Goncalves was the second 2020 draft pick to sign a contract with the Lightning, as top pick Jack Finley was also signed Sunday. Goncalves was a second-round pick out of WHL Everett, and racked up 33 goals and 71 points through 60 games during the 2019-20 season. The Mission, British Columbia native is expected to re-join Everett this season whenver the WHL beings it's season.