Howard will return to Michigan State for his senior season, Cam Robinson of EliteProspects reports Wednesday.

Perhaps the biggest aspect of Howard's decision is the fact that he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which means he'll be available to sign with any NHL club following the 2025-26 collegiate campaign. This past year, the 21-year-old winger racked up 26 goals and 26 helpers in 37 appearances but likely feels he has unfinished business after the Spartans were bounced from the NCAA tournament.