Santini was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning need a seventh defenseman as Max Crozier is out of action with an undisclosed injury. Santini has one assist in two AHL games this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has play 124 games at the NHL level over parts of nine seasons, including one game with the Lightning last season.

