Lightning's Steve Santini: Recalled from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santini was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning need a seventh defenseman as Max Crozier is out of action with an undisclosed injury. Santini has one assist in two AHL games this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has play 124 games at the NHL level over parts of nine seasons, including one game with the Lightning last season.
More News
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Agrees to two-year deal•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Sent down to minors•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Elevated from minors•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Placed on waivers•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Banks assist in loss•