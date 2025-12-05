Hedman (undisclosed) was labeled probable to suit up versus the Islanders on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman led the post-practice stretch Friday, so all signs certainly point to him getting back into the lineup against New York. In order to play, the 34-year-old blueliner will first need to be activated off long-term injured reserve, though Tampa already created the necessary roster space by sending Declan Carlile back to AHL Syracuse on Friday. While Hedman has yet to find the back of the net this season, he did rack up 12 helpers in 15 games before getting hurt.