Hedman had a two-assist night Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Senators.

The points were his first in five games, but this quiet span came after a period where he had points in eight of his previous nine games (two goals, nine assists). Overall, Hedman has 42 points, including 35 assists, in 50 games. That slots Hedman into a tie with Evan Bouchard for sixth overall in scoring from the blue line. He's three points from Shea Theodore for fifth on that list. Hedman is a fantasy cornerstone.