Hedman put up two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.
He also blocked two shots. Hedman has five points, including four assists, in his last two games. He has 59 points (13 goals, 46 assists) in 71 contests this season. One more point and Hedman will record his fifth 60-point season.
