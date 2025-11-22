Hedman (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday.

Hedman has already missed Tampa Bay's last five games, and he now will not be eligible to return to the lineup until Dec. 4 against Pittsburgh. Ryan McDonagh is on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, so the Lightning will have to continue to navigate their way without their two best all-around blueliners. Hedman was riding a four-game point streak prior to getting injured, and overall, he has 12 helpers and a plus-1 rating across 15 appearances this season.