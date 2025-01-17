Hedman put up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

It was a big night for the big defender. Hedman is the fourth defenseman from Sweden to reach 600 NHL assists, joining Nicklas Lidstrom (878), Erik Karlsson (656) and Borje Salming (637). It was his 1,093rd career NHL game, and he became the first Bolt to reach 600 assists and the 19th defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark.