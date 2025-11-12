default-cbs-image
Hedman (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman will be forced to miss at least one game due to the injury. The 34-year-old defenseman's absence will be covered by Max Crozier returning from an undisclosed injury of his own. Hedman's next chance to play is Saturday on the road versus the Panthers.

