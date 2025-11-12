Lightning's Victor Hedman: Not playing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman will be forced to miss at least one game due to the injury. The 34-year-old defenseman's absence will be covered by Max Crozier returning from an undisclosed injury of his own. Hedman's next chance to play is Saturday on the road versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes apple Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hits 800-point plateau•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Offers two assists in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable for Saturday•