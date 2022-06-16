Hedman posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hedman had four assists in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals, and it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Finals. He set up Nick Paul's first-period tally. Hedman is up to 15 points, 56 shots, 33 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 playoff contests while continually logging big minutes on the top pairing. The Norris Trophy nominee will likely have his hands full defensively against the Avalanche's high-speed offense.