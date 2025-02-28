Hedman logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Hedman also had four shots on net and two blocked shots. The Swedish blueliner racked up seven points over eight games in February and continues to be a top defenseman in fantasy for his all-around production. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 38 assists, 20 power-play points, 134 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 56 appearances.