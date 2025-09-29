Hedman (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman exited Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay for precautionary reasons, and he'll be forced to miss a second consecutive exhibition matchup Tuesday. However, head coach Jon Cooper hinted Monday that he isn't too concerned about Hedman's status for the start of the regular season. Hedman's next chance to suit up during the preseason will be Thursday against Florida.