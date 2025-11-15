Hedman (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against Florida, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hedman also missed Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. He has 12 assists in 15 appearances this year. With Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) also out, Tampa Bay is down to six healthy blueliners on the active roster, so Darren Raddysh will probably serve on the third pairing instead of acting as the seventh defenseman. Tampa Bay dressing 12 forwards should also result in Jakob Pelletier making his season debut.